Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 172,567 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,567 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Altria Group worth $82,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 188,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of MO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

