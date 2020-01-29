Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 262,244 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 262,244 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $58,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,026,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $65.91 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

