Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 45,140 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 45,140 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $90,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.