Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 68,045 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 68,045 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of CVS Health worth $93,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

