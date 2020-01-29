Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 807 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $198,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 102.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

