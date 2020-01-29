Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $124,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 57,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $53.51. 260,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

