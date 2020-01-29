Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,937.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $132,280. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retrophin by 641.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

RTRX traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 266,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,768. The company has a market cap of $673.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

