Reviewing CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) & Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 1 3 0 0 1.75 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 4 0 1 0 1.40

CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus price target of $1.41, suggesting a potential upside of 60.23%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -19.09% -14.39% -2.63% Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -21.74% -15.16% -3.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $858.56 million 0.18 -$78.57 million $1.73 0.51 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $362.40 million 0.94 -$110.33 million $1.54 2.86

CBL & Associates Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

