Reviewing HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $38.10 million 2.63 $8.24 million N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 4.14 $10.81 million N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HMN Financial and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Volatility & Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 22.44% 10.23% 1.22% Provident Bancorp 19.42% 8.31% 1.07%

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats HMN Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 2 loan production offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

