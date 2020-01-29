Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 103,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of REXN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

