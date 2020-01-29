Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RXN. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,521.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $149,335.56. Insiders have sold a total of 194,937 shares of company stock worth $5,999,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

