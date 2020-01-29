RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at $75,282.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,079 shares of company stock valued at $238,706. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

