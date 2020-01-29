Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:RPI.UN traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$45.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.41. The company has a market cap of $512.99 million and a P/E ratio of 19.15. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$35.01 and a 1 year high of C$50.38.

In other Richards Packaging Income Fund news, Director Gerard Walter Glynn sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.73, for a total value of C$1,874,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 575,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,314,688.28.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

