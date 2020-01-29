RIF Token (RIF) Achieves Market Cap of $47.83 Million

RIF Token (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, RIF Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. RIF Token has a total market capitalization of $47.83 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of RIF Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RIF Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest, CoinBene and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03097967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RIF Token Profile

RIF Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,633,348 tokens. The official website for RIF Token is www.rifos.org. The Reddit community for RIF Token is /r/rifos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RIF Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RIF Token Token Trading

RIF Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cashierest and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RIF Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RIF Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RIF Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

