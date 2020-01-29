Ripio Credit Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.01 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $24.59 million and $2.01 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Bancor Network, OKEx and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011333 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000835 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

