Rise (RISE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $183.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $227,163.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000687 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,863,689 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

