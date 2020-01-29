Robert G. C. Sobey Sells 1,500 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$46,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,073.20.

TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.20. 896,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.32. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$27.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93.

Get Empire alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Empire’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.50.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.