Robert W. Baird Raises Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $72.00

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 186.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

