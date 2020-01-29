Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.17. 1,122,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.92.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

