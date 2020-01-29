Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% to ~$6.83-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.70 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.10 EPS.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $195.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.92. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $207.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.92.

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

