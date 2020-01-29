Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Sells $57,160.68 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Franklin E. Crail sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $57,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RMCF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

