Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given News Impact Score of -1.67

Media headlines about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Roots stock remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133. Roots has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53.

Get Roots alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.