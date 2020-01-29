Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 521,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.46. The company had a trading volume of 428,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $282.10 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

