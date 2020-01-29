Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Roper Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $362,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $850,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $377.90 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.21 and a fifty-two week high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

