Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.05.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.