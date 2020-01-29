Rotharium Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Rotharium has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Rotharium token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00011237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $124,138.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

