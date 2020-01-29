Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 608 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,881,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,187,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,922,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 88,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,546,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.24. The company had a trading volume of 169,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.25. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $166.15 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

