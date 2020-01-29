Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires Shares of 43,762 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $151.85. The stock had a trading volume of 513,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.