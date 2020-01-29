Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 249,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 64,577 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. 1,757,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

