Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 2,305 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $581,574.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,501,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.