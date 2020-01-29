Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 3.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,175,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. 2,216,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

