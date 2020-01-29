Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,273 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,983,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,434,000 after purchasing an additional 391,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,510,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 94,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. 685,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,417. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.