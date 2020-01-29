Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises about 2.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.