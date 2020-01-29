Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

NYSE RNR traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $190.50. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.55. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

