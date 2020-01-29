Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 1,070 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

KMB stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average is $137.17.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

