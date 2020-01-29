Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Copart by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 492,028 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 601,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,273 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 443,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.