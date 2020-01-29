Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $69.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

MXIM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 73,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,960. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

