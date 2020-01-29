Royal Bank of Canada Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $173.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.24. 813,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,611 shares of company stock worth $6,066,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

