Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $85.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Autoliv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Autoliv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.