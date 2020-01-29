Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

TSE:CHE.UN traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.56. 1,797,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.