Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $36.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOG. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,669. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,672,000 after buying an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $21,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

