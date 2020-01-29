Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $160.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEA. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.71.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.68. 11,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,199. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lear by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.