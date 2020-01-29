Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $35.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.50 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

Shares of OVV opened at $17.25 on Wednesday.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

