Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. 19,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,060. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.