Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 2,600 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,789.33 ($36.69).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,124.50 ($27.95). The company had a trading volume of 7,137,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,238.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,314.69.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.