Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,741. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

