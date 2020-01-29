Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYF opened at $14.68 on Wednesday.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

