Royal Gold (RGLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $111.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.19. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a $122.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

