RPC (NYSE:RES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPC (NYSE:RES) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

NYSE RES opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $954.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

RES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

