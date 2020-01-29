RPICoin Hits Market Cap of $33,116.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $33,116.00 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 923,386,740 coins and its circulating supply is 883,374,804 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.